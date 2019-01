× Monday Morning Movie Reviews – 01.28.19: ‘Serenity’, ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’, Erik Childress reports from Sundance

Nick Digilio and Jim Laczkowski review a pair of the weekend’s new movies The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity.

Erik Childress also checks in from Park City and the Sundance Film Festival and talks about some of what he’s seen there, including The Report, EXTREMELY WICKED SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.