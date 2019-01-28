Mike Monico reacts to being added to Michael Cohen’s legal team: “I’ve had a very busy weekend”
High profile attorney, Michael Monico of Monico & Spevack joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to react to the announcement that he is joining the legal team for former Donald Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Monico says he’s focusing on various legal issues, including cases pending against Cohen in the Southern District of New York, his forthcoming testimony before the Congress, and anything that may come from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.
