Mike Monico reacts to being added to Michael Cohen’s legal team: “I’ve had a very busy weekend”

Posted 4:35 PM, January 28, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing, December 12, 2018 in New York City. Cohen is set to be sentenced by a federal judge after pleading guilty in August to several charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion, a campaign finance violation and lying to Congress. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

High profile attorney, Michael Monico of Monico & Spevack joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to react to the announcement that he is joining the legal team for former Donald Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Monico says he’s focusing on various legal issues, including cases pending against Cohen in the Southern District of New York, his forthcoming testimony before the Congress, and anything that may come from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

