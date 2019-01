× Louisville Slugger’s John Hughes: Historic lumber stops in Chicago

Dave Hoekstra visits with John Hughes of the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, who is in town with a mobile version of the museum put together with White Sox fans in mind for SoxFest 2019. They talk about what’s in the mobile exhibit and some of the rare pieces in the museum in Louisville, some tales of debauchery from Super Bowl XLI in Miami and their time covering the baseball beat, and more.