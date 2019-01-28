SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 25: Kendall Coyne of the U.S. Women's National Team competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at SAP Center on January 25, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Kendall Coyne was the first woman to compete in the NHL All-Stars skill competition : “I think the coolest part was being able to break a barrier and see what the future holds”
SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 25: Kendall Coyne of the U.S. Women's National Team competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at SAP Center on January 25, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Kendall Coyne joins the Cochran Show this morning to talk about her experience breaking barriers and being the first woman to compete in the NHL skills competition.