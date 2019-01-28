× Karen Conti | Full Show 1/27/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

This week Karen is joined by the very funny John LaCosse! Karen and John discuss the latest news stories and start off sharing their best cold weather jokes. Listeners share their tips on battling the frigid temperatures throughout the show. Later, Karen shares the deadliest state in the union for pedestrians and the city where you are most likely to be hit by a car. Finally, she and John discuss the criticism actors and actresses receive for portraying characters with disabilities.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.