A snow plow drives down the street in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013. Overnight snow carried over into Sunday morning, gradually tapering to flurries in the afternoon. The latest radar loops show the area of snow that brought up to 6 inches overnight to the I-39 corridor in north central Illinois and amounts ranging from a dusting to 3 inches to the north and northwest suburbs of Chicago is moving out of the area. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Department of Transportation: “We’re out!”
Illinois Department of Transportation Director of Communications Guy Tridgell joins Jon Hansen to explain the work of IDOT in winter weather events like that of this morning and afternoon. And, he explains the reflection process of IDOT after winter weather events. Visit GettingAroundIllinois.com to help plan your commute in Wintry weather.