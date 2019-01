× Hakka Bakka Is More Than Just Great Food: Interview with Kaushik Guha (Owner of Hakka Bakka Indian Restaurant)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea’s Chicago we welcome Kaushik Guha (Owner of Hakka Bakka Indian Restaurant) to discuss his incredible journey to create one of Chicago’s hottest restaurants. Listen in to his story and be sure to visit his new restaurant found in the West Loop.

Follow Andrea Twitter!

Follow @AndreaDarlas

And be sure to follow Andrea on Facebook!