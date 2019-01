× “Elton Jim” shares his 8-hour airport delay and midnight snow shoveling odyssey, and discusses the 2019 Oscar nominees

In this 141st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares the trials and tribulations of a recent trip that included an 8-hour airport flight delay, and ended with shoveling snow at midnight. Plus, in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, swap thoughts on the new Oscar nominees.