CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 5: The sculpture "Cloud Gate", commonly known as "the bean," is covered in snow on March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)
Cradles to Crayons on two sisters who shared a Winter coat
Cradles to Crayons Executive Director Shoshana Buchholz-Miller joins Jon Hansen to describe what her organization does for the homeless. Their work is especially necessary now, given the upcoming Arctic blast. Learn here how to make a donation to kid packs!