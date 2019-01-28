Cradles to Crayons on two sisters who shared a Winter coat

Posted 3:33 PM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, January 28, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 5: The sculpture "Cloud Gate", commonly known as "the bean," is covered in snow on March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

Cradles to Crayons Executive Director Shoshana Buchholz-Miller joins Jon Hansen to describe what her organization does for the homeless. Their work is especially necessary now, given the upcoming Arctic blast. Learn here how to make a donation to kid packs!