× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.28.19: Reach and Pry

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s really cold and snowy outside and it’s only going to get worse. Bill and Wendy kick off the show by talking about their treacherous commute to work. They also share some cheap and simple winter weather life hacks with listeners. Adam Hoge is live from Radio Row in Atlanta for the Big Game. And, he’s the greatest father in all the land. Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins the show to explain the Jason Van Dyke sentencing controversy.

