× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.28.19: Show Me The Bear!

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the different ways you can give someone the middle finger. Then, Bill tells Wendy about a crazy road rage incident that occurred in Massachusetts over the weekend. And a friendly bear is being credited with protecting a three-year-old American boy who went missing in the woods in North Carolina.

