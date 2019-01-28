× B2B – Ep. 71 Far North Spirits

It’s easy to get caught up in local craft spirits, especially living in an area like Chicagoland that’s home to an incredible collection of craft options. Just don’t miss out on highlights from far away, including insanely remote places such as Hallock, Minnesota, home of Far North Spirits. This week, Johny Barbosa of Far North shares his incredible portfolio of criminally underappreciated craft spirits, from vodka to gin, rum to rye, plus a surprise or two. And of course, the team covers which spirits are best paired with hot dishes. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the Barrel to Bottle team takes on the question of best beverages for cooking.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3590084/b2b-ep-71-far-north-spirits_2019-01-27-214324.64kmono.mp3

