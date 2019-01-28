× Adam Hoge kicks off his week at Radio Row for Sports Central

The countdown to the Big Game is on. WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins the Bill and Wendy show live from Radio Row in Atlanta. All week long, Adam will broadcast live from Radio Row to host Sports Central from 1-2pm CST, right after the Bill and Wendy bonus hour.

Listen to Sports Central on the stream weekdays from 1pm to 2pm or on demand at wgnradio.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.