On tonight’s episode of Andrea’s Chicago we welcome Anthony Freud (President and CEO) of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Anthony shares his passion and insights into the historic opera house and gives us a look at the upcoming 2019/2020 season. Sondra Radvanovsky (soprano) also joins us to talk about her experience with the Lyric.

