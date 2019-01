× WGN Radio Theatre #355: The Young Trooper & Mr. and Mrs. North

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 26, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is the one hour broadcast: “The Young Trooper” Starring: Raymond Burr; (06-10-56). For our second episode of the night we have: “Mr. & Mrs. North” Starring: Richard Denning and Barbara Britton; (02-09-54). Plus “The Circus” Starring Marian Jordan in hour three (05-38-40).