This is History: 1st Chicago Rolling Bridge, Capone Goes to Prison, Monopoly Debuts, RCA Issues First 45RPM, Bears Lose Super Bowl XLI

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the 1st Chicago rolling lift bridge in 1895, the Knights of Columbus is formed, Al Capone is sent to prison, RCA issues the first ever 45rpm single, Chicago’s Daily Defender begins publishing, Mel Brooks’ ‘Blazing Saddles’ debuts and the Bears lose the Super Bowl.