PHOTO: Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) runs back the opening kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown in the Super Bowl XLI football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007. The Bears lead 7-0. CREDIT: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
This is History: 1st Chicago Rolling Bridge, Capone Goes to Prison, Monopoly Debuts, RCA Issues First 45RPM, Bears Lose Super Bowl XLI
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the 1st Chicago rolling lift bridge in 1895, the Knights of Columbus is formed, Al Capone is sent to prison, RCA issues the first ever 45rpm single, Chicago’s Daily Defender begins publishing, Mel Brooks’ ‘Blazing Saddles’ debuts and the Bears lose the Super Bowl.