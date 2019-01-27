× The Sunday Spin: State Senator Tom Cullerton, (D-Villa Park)

State Senator Tom Cullerton, Democrat out of Villa Park, join Rick Pearson this morning on the Sunday Spin. Tom talks about veteran affairs issues which Tom is very firmly on. Tom talks about the new incoming Pritzker administration’s plan with dealing with veterans care. Pritzker’s administration is appointing the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs to issue a report that will provide a comprehensive review of weaknesses, strengths, and opportunities for improvement of policies, protocols, and procedures related to ensuring the health and safety of residents and employees at Illinois veterans’ homes