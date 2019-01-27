× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/27/2019

On this episode of the Sunday Spin,

Rick Pearson speaks with Senior Director of government affairs and Chicago Association of Realtors Brian Bernardoni. Brian talks all things politics. Everything from the mayoral candidate race and the effects of the 36 days of the partial government shutdown

Next, Rick is joined by State Senator. Tom Cullerton, out of D-Villa Park. Rick will talk with Tom about veteran affairs issues which Tom is very firmly on. Tom talks what the new incoming Prizker administration’s plan with dealing with veterans care.

Then, Rick talks to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. General Raoul goes in depth about the procedure on the Jason Van Dyke Trial. Kwame talks about how he handles his job as an attorney General on a daily bases and how they deal with a case by case basis. One of the main things General Raoul preaches on his job is “being Pro-Active.”