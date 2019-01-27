× The Sunday Spin: Attorney General Kwame Raoul “Being Proactive”

On November 6th, 2018 State Senator (D) Kwame Raoul won the race of Illinois Attorney General by a close one, coming up on top receiving 61% of the vote over Republican challenger Erika Harold.

General Raoul joins to Rick on the Sunday Spin to review about the procedure on the Jason Van Dyke Trial. The 40-year-old former Chicago police officer was sentenced to 81 months — a term that potentially could be cut in half, with good behavior. Kwame talks about how he handles his job as an attorney General on a daily bases and how they deal with a case by case basis. One of the main things General Raoul preaches on his job is “being proactive.” Kwame promises to continue the fight for the rights of Illinoisans as their next Attorney General.