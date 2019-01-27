× Steve Dale’s Pet World: CATitude at Windy Kitty

This Morning on Steve Dale’s Pet World, A trifecta of fantastic guest as we talk to Jenny Tiner, owner of Windy Kitty, Dr. Elizabeth Colleran a feline veterinarian and Dr. Ruth Ann Lobos from Purina. We are celebrating Windy Kitty Cafe. Windy City is a passionate place to come hang out, and a charming place to get your kitten fix – but it’s also a place where kittens are rescued. The owner of Windy Kitty, Jenny Tiner, wanted to do more to help kittens who require more TLC than CACC may be able to provide. She set out to raise dollars to build a nursery at the Cafe. When Purina heard about their efforts, they pounced on the opportunity.

Furthermore, Purina invited Dr. Colleran to talk about kitten care and socialization, and Cat-Friendly Veterinary Practices, supported by the American Association of Feline Practitioners.

Later this afternoon, Steve and Dr. Colleran are hosting a special live event at Windy Kitty Cafe. Tickets for “Treating Cats with a New CATitude” support kitten care at Windy Kitty and are only $10. Also, all participants will receive a swag bag. And one lucky person will receive a Hello Kitty swag bag. Tickets are available for purchase on the link below. The event, “Treating Cats with a New CATitude” is sponsored by Purina, one of the Cat-Friendly Practice® program sponsors.

Ticket Link: “Treating Cats with a New CATitude”

