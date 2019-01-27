× Senior Director of Government Affairs and Chicago Association of Realtors Brian Bernardoni

Rick Pearson goes all politics with Senior Director of government affairs and Chicago Association of Realtors Brian Bernardoni. Brian joins Rick in-studio to talk everything from the mayoral candidate race and the effects of the 36 days of the partial government shutdown. Bernardoni is an experienced lobbyist, spokesperson, and association executive. He works with the Chicago’s regional real estate leadership and volunteers to advocate, defeat, assess and monitor legislation impacting the entire Chicagoland real estate industry