Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures talk to Joe Ahern, Mayoral Candidate Susana Mendoza, and more.. | 1.27.19

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures gets the scoop on an upcoming black tie gala fundraiser as they talk to President of the 100 Club of Chicago, Joe Ahern.

Mayoral Candidate Susana Monzures joins in the studio as she tells more about recent corruption in Chicago and the changes she hopes to see upon this year’s mayoral elections.

Time Out Chicago Editor Morgan Olsen talks about Restaurant Week and what places she plans to visit during this tasty time.

Speaking of restaurants, Pete and Jane talk about the top pet peeves of restaurant diners and the wait staff.

Plus. WGN weather Mike Janssem chimes in on harsh weather to come.