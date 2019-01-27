× John Williams w/ Joe Brand Full Show (1/26/19): SoxFest 2019 From Hilton Chicago, First Base Coach Daryl Boston, Announcer Ed Farmer, WGN’s Pete McMurray, and White Sox color voice Darrin Jackson

Today on the John William’s Show we were LIVE from The Hilton Hotel at the 2019 SoxFest. John is joined along side WGN Sport’s Joe Brand to talk to some of the moving forces of The Chicago White Sox. To kick off the show John and Joe are joined with former major league baseball player White Sox’s first base coach, Daryl Boston. Next, announcer for the White Sox, Ed Farmer tells John and Joe a heartfelt story. Later on the show we are joined with WGN’s very own Pete McMurray to discuss him participating in Chicago’s Dancing with the Stars. Last but not least we are joined Darrin Jackson.