Classic Commercials, Legendary Pitchmen and Memorable Jingles Only Chicagoans Will Know

Chicago’s most memorable commercials and classic jingles including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance. Plus, we’ll talk about legendary pitchman Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.