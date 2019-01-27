Classic Commercials, Legendary Pitchmen and Memorable Jingles Only Chicagoans Will Know
Chicago’s most memorable commercials and classic jingles including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance. Plus, we’ll talk about legendary pitchman Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
What is your favorite classic Chicago TV commercial or pitchman of all-time?