The Patti Vasquez Show 1.25.19 | Susan Danenberger, Finally Friday, Sox Fest and more…

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Binge and Uncork with Susan Danenberger as she tells us more about her favorite binge-worthy show.

Elysabeth Alfano joins us in the studio to talk about how she went vegan and continues to share her lifestyle with others.

Sox Fans John Bolger and Rob Austin talks Sox Fest, sports and more.

Celebrity Emcee and Iron Chef America from the Food Network Judge Mario Rizzotti calls in with all the details on Lincolnwood’s “Iron Chiefs Cook Off” with opposing teams Pits Police vs. Fire Department.

It’s finally friday and we get to talk about all the topics we avoid throughout the week. Dave Lundy, Elliott Serrano and Erik Elk joins us in the studio.

Plus, Reporter Roger Badash joins us in a round of “What’s That From?” as some lucky callers win Lou Malnati’s gift certificates.