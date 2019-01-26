× Sox pitching coach Don Cooper on new pitching trends and more: “I’m not into bullpenning quite yet…”

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper joins Adam Hoge and Kevin Powell live from SoxFest 2019. They discuss Coop’s passion for pitching and why he never really wanted a full time managing job, how the influx of data and information has changed the job over the years and finding the right balance of delivering that message to the players, “bullpenning” and the future of handling a pitching staff, and more.