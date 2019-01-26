× OTL #641: Chicago United for Equity, Cityscape Chicago

Mike Stephen discusses the importance of racial equity work in Chicago with Niketa Brar of Chicago United for Equity and then learns how we can use open data to discover more information about local development projects through Cityscape Chicago. ALSO: Let us know about your favorite cozy winter neighborhood bars/taverns here! The local music this week is powered by Plastic Crimewave Syndicate.

