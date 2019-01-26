× Matt Bubala Full Show 1-26-2019: Tips on surviving “Chiberia”

Most people go south for the weather, instead of hiding out in the cold. Matt is back from his weekend trip to Florida. He is missing the warm weather, but he missed Jess and Matt so much more! In this episode, we talk about what happens to us as we get older, like losing some forms of sense. At 1:30 a.m, we chat with David Soucie about FAA delays. At 2:30 a.m., Matt things of a genius plan to beat the cold–starting car batteries! This mini adventure turns into a segment of laughs and complaining about Chicago’s negative temperatures through weather updates. During the 3 a.m. hour, we chat with Erling Kagge about his book Silence. Live from Norway, he talks about his experience walking alone for 50 days in the South Pole. Throughout the show, listeners give tips on where Jess should visit when she goes to Nashville over Valentine’s Day. Since Jess, Roger and Matt are having a hard time surviving the cold, we talk about how alligators can survive being frozen. Tune in for more!