× Is it safe to be flying? Accident investigator talks FAA delays, the shutdown and what will happen in the next three weeks

Safety and accident investigator, David Soucie joins the Matt Bubala Show to talk FAA delays. Due to the recent government shutdown, various news reports have reported that air traffic controllers are working without pay. National Air Traffic Controllers Association President, Paul Rinaldi expressed concern that fatigued employees worrying about finances while working overtime could lead to making dangerous mistakes. Soucie says 7,100 planes couldn’t land because of airport backups related to short TSA staff. Yesterday, President Trump agreed to reopen the federal government for three weeks. Tune in to hear a discussion on if the FAA played a role in how the government responded to the shutdown. “I think it’s one of the main reasons” Soucie said.

For more information on Soucie’s work, visit his website.