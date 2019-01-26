Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) × Highlights: Wisconsin 62 – Northwestern 46 – 1/26/19 Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers – January 26, 2019 Boxscore | Recap Related stories Chris Collins: “I would not be surprised to see upwards of 10 Big Ten teams potentially go to the NCAA Tournament” Highlights: Northwestern 73 – Indiana 66 – 1/22/19 Highlights: Northwestern 66 – Rutgers 57 – 1/18/19 Highlights: Michigan 80 – Northwestern 60 -1/13/19