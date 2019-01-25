× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/25/19: Multilevel Marketing Schemes, Second Chance for MoviePass, & Plant Based Burger Boom

You don’t like ads on social media, so you probably wouldn’t like you friend selling you something you don’t want either, right? Andrea Hanis explained to Steve Bertrand the swelling of multilevel marketing schemes creeping into friend groups. Robert Channick shared the story behind the company that is triggering nostalgia with plastic souvenir at museums around Chicago, Khalid Itum walked Steve through the reason why MoviePass could have a (second) fighting chance, and Elysabeth Alfano explained the phenomenon of plant based burgers that is leading to a big price IPO scheduled later this year.