White Sox TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti “Let’s just play right now”

Posted 8:24 PM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, January 25, 2019

(Left to Right) WGN Sports Anchor Kevin Powell, White Sox TV Play by Play Announcer Jason Benetti, Richard Roeper, Roe Conn, and Anna Davlantes

Chicago White Sox TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti sits down with Roe Con and Anna Davlantes to talk about his career in broadcasting. Jason goes in depth of his style of calling a baseball game and how Steve Stone (White Sox TV Color Commentator) complements him in the best matter. Benetti describes some of the upcoming young talents for the Sox and what he is looking forward to this season.  Jason is entering his 4th season with the White Sox. He is also is a does play by play for basketball on ESPN.


