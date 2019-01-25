× White Sox TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti “Let’s just play right now”

Chicago White Sox TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti sits down with Roe Con and Anna Davlantes to talk about his career in broadcasting. Jason goes in depth of his style of calling a baseball game and how Steve Stone (White Sox TV Color Commentator) complements him in the best matter. Benetti describes some of the upcoming young talents for the Sox and what he is looking forward to this season. Jason is entering his 4th season with the White Sox. He is also is a does play by play for basketball on ESPN.