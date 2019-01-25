× White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn “If we windup not converting on one of these free agents, I’ll be personally disappointed. I’m Competitive”

Kevin Powell had a chance to sit down and speak with Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn. Rick talks about the roller coaster journey he’s been going through this off-season and the challenges he’s faced. “When we started this rebuild two years ago, our main goal was to acquire as much premium talent as we possibly could” Rick talks about the possibility of adding a big name superstar through free agency (Manny Machado) and the expectations to the sold out SoxFest2019.