The Patti Vasquez Show 01.24.19 | Brew Fest, Theatre Thursday, Midnight with Steve Dale and more…

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Adam Wesley and Brad Armacost joins us in the studio to tell us more about Brew Fest and how they got started brewing.

Theater actors Rudy Flores and Kevin Cari of the play Woman in Black talk about what to expect in their upcoming show performances at the Royale George Theatre now through February 17.

Judy and Mona Abermashan are tells us more about their “PB in Jan” fundraiser. The mother and daughter duo hope to raise 30,000 jars of peanut butter to donate to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Pet Expert, Steve Dale talks about the importance of keeping your pets warm and winter ready during these extreme temperatures and the upcoming Windy Kitty Cat Cafe.

Plus, Producer Brian Althimer calls in to update us on his more than interesting trip to Vegas.