The Opening Bell 1/25/19: Which Industry Will Feel The Government Shutdown Next?

Much of the world is focusing on The World Economic Forum, but Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) are focusing on the economic impact of the government shutdown here in our country. They discussed the numbers that are growing larger by the day but the overall market perspective is that it will end eventually. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) then wrapped up the week with a TSA check in and looked at the ways airlines are approaching business as 2019 shapes up.