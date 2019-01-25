× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.25.19: A government reopening, the Jason Van Dyke sentence is revisited, Bright Side of Life

John Williams and Steve Bertrand reflect on President Trump’s speech in which he announced a temporary end to the government shutdown. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins the show to explain how the reopening of the government would be finalized. Then, Kane County State’s Attorney and Jason Van Dyke Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon shares how he learned that Attorney General Kwame Raoul is planning to extend the sentence of Van Dyke. Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair describes the shock of that sentence, and joins the interviewing. Finally, John, Jen and Elif give you the “Fun Things To Do” segment, and the Bright Side of Life.