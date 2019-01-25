In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 image made from video provided by the Survival Media Agency, a teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum in Washington. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Kentucky is looking into this and other videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese's all-male Covington Catholic High School, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington. (Survival Media Agency via AP)
The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (01/25/19): Face Crimes in D.C., Chicago Politics the Jedi Way, and more…
The Chicago Way (01/25/19): From behind the Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports from an undisclosed location about the vilification of the Covington High School students, how the news of Ald. Solis wearing a wire for the FBI impacts the crowded field of candidates for Chicago Mayor, and why Sith Lords make terrible mentors.