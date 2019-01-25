× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (01/25/19): Face Crimes in D.C., Chicago Politics the Jedi Way, and more…

The Chicago Way (01/25/19): From behind the Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports from an undisclosed location about the vilification of the Covington High School students, how the news of Ald. Solis wearing a wire for the FBI impacts the crowded field of candidates for Chicago Mayor, and why Sith Lords make terrible mentors.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3589473/3589473_2019-01-25-093113.64kmono.mp3

