Tasty Vegan Talk, Ashlee Piper Helps You Save The Planet, LightLife Products, The NFL Turns Vegan and much more! | Full Show (Jan 25th)

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside hosts, Mark Carman and Elysabeth Alfano speak with author Ashlee Piper about her new book, “Give a Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better, Save The Planet”. They talk about sustainable ways to help the planet and benefit your own life. Then, they speak to Charity Morgan about her work as a chef to several NFL players – and Dan Curtain and Cory Lopez join us to discuss their incredibly tasty vegan food coming from their company, LightLife.