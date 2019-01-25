× Steve Cochran Full Show 1.25.19: -5 degrees is not a high

It’s cold outside but we’ll keep you comfortable with some hot entertainment! Pat Brady (perhaps you have heard of him) breaks down the Roger Stone indictment, WGN’s Paul Konrad gives us the details on the frigid temperatures rolling through the area, NUBB coach Chris Collins previews the big game against Wisconsin this weekend, Lori Lightfoot tells us why she would like to be the next Chicago mayor, Karis Gallant and Ashley North tell us about their roles in the new production of “Kinky Boots” and since it’s Sox Fest Weekend we are treated to an in-studio visit from Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson! Play Ball!