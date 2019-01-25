WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Longtime informal adviser to President Trump Roger Stone speaks to cameras outside a hearing where Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on 'Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Roger Stone has been indicted. What does it mean?
Roger Stone, a longtime aide and confidant of President Donald Trump, has been indicted for allegations he lied to and obstructed the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Pat Brady joined the Cochran Show to break down the indictment.