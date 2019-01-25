× Roe Conn Full Show (1/25/19): SoxFest 2019 From Hilton Chicago, General Manager Rick Hahn, White Sox Legend Hawk Harrelson, TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti, and White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, January 25th, 2019

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling prepares you for brutally cold weather coming our way next week (possibility of negative fifty). Attorney Mike Monico steps in the studio to talk about Roger Stone being indicted in the Muller investigation. Then live from the sold-out Hilton Chicago hotel & resort we head to SoxFest 2019! Adam Hoge & Mark Carman take over for the opening ceremonies while Roe & Anna fulfill a live remote from SoxFest 2019. Chicago White Sox TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti sits down with Roe Con and Anna Davlantes to talk about his career in broadcasting. Sox Legend Ken “Hawk” Harrelson talks about his broadcasting career and retirement. Finally, One of the top pitching prospects for the White Sox Dylan Cease Joins Roe & Anna to discuss his development from being a prospect to becoming a pro.