× Michael Kopech is taking his recovery in stride: “I feel about as good as I can right now”

Adam Hoge and Kevin Powell sit down live at SoxFest with White Sox righthander Michael Kopech, who talks about his progress and his mindset as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, bonding with fellow TJ recipient and top prospect Dylan Cease over the mental and physical parts of the game, why it can be difficult to pinpoint indicators of future injury in young pitchers, and more.