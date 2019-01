× Cory Carnes is making an Impact on Chicago businesses

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Cory Carnes, General Manager of Impact. Cory talks about the work that Impact does, how the company has evolved, the importance of brand recognition, why the company continues to grow, how the business has changed over the years, how the company remains ahead of the curve and why they are proud to be a Chicago company.