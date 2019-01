× Despite TSA Concerns, US Airlines Feel Confident About 2019.

Despite The TSA reporting that last Sunday 10 percent of it’s employees “called in sick”, movement of travelers across airports is relatively smooth. Steve Grzanich checked in with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) about what next weekend might hold, but also looked at the performance and outlooks of airlines companies in 2019 and there is a good amount of optimism.