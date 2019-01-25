× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: 5 TV shows you need to watch this weekend

The weekend is here. That means it’s time for TV! Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com, joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about the popularity of reality competition TV show, why ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ is ending, Netflix’s new ‘Black Earth Rising’ series, the new documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ that questions the legacy of Michael Jackson, Fox’s Rent cast, and much more. Plus, Alex reveals a surprising fact about his wife!

