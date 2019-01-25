EVANSTON, IL - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats yells to his team as they go on defense in the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 4, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Chris Collins: “I would not be surprised to see upwards of 10 Big Ten teams potentially go to the NCAA Tournament”
EVANSTON, IL - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats yells to his team as they go on defense in the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 4, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Northwestern head basketball coach Chris Collins joins the Cochran Show to talk about the big win against Indiana (which was 100th victory as head coach), how the team remained focused after an early losing streak, the strength of the Big Ten this year and what we can expect from the big game against Wisconsin on Saturday.