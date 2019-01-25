× Chicago White Sox Legendary Announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson says he used to supplement his early paychecks with “cards, pool, and arm wrestling”

Roe & Anna are joined by legendary White Sox TV Announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson who spent 34 years in the White Sox booth retired this past season from the booth. Hawk was an advocate to new TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti. ” He is going to be a hell of an announcer,” said Hawk. “He’s just going to get better and better, You’re going to enjoy him a long, long time.” Harrelson expresses the changes in the game from the moment he started broadcasting for the Sox to his last game this past year September. Hawk explains what his plans are for retirement.