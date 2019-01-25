Chicago White Sox Legendary Announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson says he used to supplement his early paychecks with “cards, pool, and arm wrestling”

Posted 8:26 PM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06PM, January 25, 2019

(Left to Right): Sports Anchor Kevin Powell, White Sox Legendary Play by Play Announcer Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, Roe Conn, Richard Roeper, and Anna Davlantes at SoxFest2019

Roe & Anna are joined by legendary White Sox TV Announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson who spent 34 years in the White Sox booth retired this past season from the booth. Hawk was an advocate to new TV Play-by-Play Announcer Jason Benetti. ” He is going to be a hell of an announcer,” said Hawk. “He’s just going to get better and better, You’re going to enjoy him a long, long time.” Harrelson expresses the changes in the game from the moment he started broadcasting for the Sox to his last game this past year September.  Hawk explains what his plans are for retirement.


Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!