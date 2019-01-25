× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.25.19: Frigid Friday

It might be freezing outside, but the Allstate Skyline Studio is hot and ready to go. SoxFest is this weekend, and we’re celebrating with Chicago White Sox Broadcasters Darrin Jackson and Ed Farmer! Amanda Friedeman, Harvey L. Miller Family Youth Educator at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, stops by to talk about International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com chats with Bill and Wendy about this weekend’s new TV!

