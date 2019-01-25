× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.25.19: That’s a lotta mata!

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the bitter cold temperatures outside, the difference between stigmata and stomata, Padre Pio, and much more. Then, Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun.com joins the show to talk about things to do in & around the city in February.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.