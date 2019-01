× Are you ready for SoxFest 2019?

SoxFest is this weekend, and we’re celebrating with Chicago White Sox Broadcasters Darrin Jackson and Ed Farmer. They talk about their best career moments, the rebuilding process for the White Sox, SoxFest, their thoughts on baseball’s Hall of Fame, and much more.

